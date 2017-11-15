HELENA – The Love Your Melon student group at Carroll College hosted the Be The Match bone marrow donation registry on Wednesday.

One of the things students learned was that there are only two methods of donating bone marrow.

Only a small number of bone marrow donations are surgical, if so, the surgery is under full anesthesia, with a 99 percent full recovery, according to the Be The Match official website.

Mackenna Landis is the Carroll College Love Your Melon Crew Captain.

“It’s a really cool idea to realize you could be walking around and potentially save a life,” said Landis.

John Philpott, Community Engagement Representative for Be The Match said he was one of those people who was saved. He had leukemia.

“My bone marrow was broken and I needed new marrow, gratefully a young man named Ambros had joined the registry 4 years before I needed him, his blood was a match for me,” said Philpott.

Emily Holland registered because she envisioned herself in the patient’s shoes.

“Well, I mean why not is one of the best things I would say if you are scared, think about the person waiting for the transplant,” Holland.

Joel Kramer said he was inspired after his freshman roommate donated bone marrow.

“This is an absolute good and yeah…there might be a little pain from us but if we can impact someone’s life in a positive manner it’s worth it,” said Kramer.

The first steps of registration include a swab kit. After the students’ mouths were cotton swabbed, the sample is sealed in an envelope and mailed.

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. 50 percent of their profits from sales are given to their nonprofit partners.

Now the organization has teamed up with Be the Match for the bone marrow event.

Be the Match is an online bone marrow registry base.

On Thursday Carroll will host another Be The Match registry at the upper level Cube from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you miss the event, you can always register for Be The Match online here.