HELENA – A Helena educator was recently honored by the Montana Business Education Association.

The MBEA named Capital High teacher Terri Norman as the 2017 Outstanding Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The award ceremony was held at the MBEA annual business meeting at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Norman said she was completely surprised to receive the recognition.

Norman has taught in the Helena School District for the past 20 years. She currently advises the Capital High School Business Professionals and is very involved with Special Olympics where she serves as a local program coordinator for the Capital High team.

Norman said it was nice being recognized, but the greatest award is seeing her students succeed after they leave her class.

“One of the greatest rewards for me is having the students come back and tell me that what I taught them had an impact on their life or on their career,” said Norman.