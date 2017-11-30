GREAT FALLS — A federal judge has sentenced a Colorado man to almost 13 years in prison after authorities said he crossed into Canada from Montana with hundreds of child pornography videos and images.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced 57-year-old Ronald Ray Horner, formerly of Walsenburg, Colo. during a Thursday hearing in Great Falls. He was sentenced to 154 months (12.8 years) in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release.

Horner was accused of bringing child pornography into Alberta on his laptop computer in March 2014. Prosecutors say the material included over 200 video and image files of children as young as 2 or 3 years old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson said in her trial brief that on March 24, 2014, Horner was traveling north on I-15 and crossed the Coutts, Alberta border crossing into Canada. Horner was sent to secondary inspection because he was acting suspiciously. During a secondary inspection, Canada Border Services agents inspected a Toshiba laptop computer belonging to Horner, where they found the images.

The examiner also located Horner’s search history which showed Horner purposely sought out child pornography on the laptop.

While awaiting trial in September 2016, authorities say Horner cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, left a suicide note and fled to Uruguay. Authorities detained Horner in February as he attempted to board a flight to travel to Canada from Trinidad.

On April 6, 2017, Horner was found guilty by a jury following a two-day trial.

Horner’s attorney has filed a motion to appeal.