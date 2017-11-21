YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – The National Park Service says it has received more than 65,000 comments on a plan to raise entrance fees at some of the most popular national parks.

The agency announced Tuesday that the comment period will be extended.

Last month officials announced they were taking comment on a proposal to increase peak season entrance fees at 17 parks including Glacier and Yellowstone.

For Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, entrance fees for private non-commercial vehicles would more than double, going from $30 to $70. A park-specific annual pass for any of the 17 parks would be available for $75. An annual pass for Glacier currently costs $50 and for Yellowstone, it’s $60.

The cost of the America the Beautiful Pass, an annual pass to visit any national park or federal land, will remain at $80.

The money generated would be used to address deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure which includes roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms and other visitor services.

The initial comment period was set to expire on Nov. 23, but the Park Service added an additional 30 days allowing people interested to comment until Dec. 22.

The proposed fees would begin during peak season which varies for some of the parks.

These are the tentative days of implementation for the 17 parks:

Starting May 1, 2018

Arches

Bryce Canyon

Canyonlands

Denali

Glacier

Grand Canyon

Grand Teton

Olympic

Sequoia & Kings Canyon

Yellowstone,

Yosemite

Zion

June 1, 2018

Acadia

Mount Rainier

Rocky Mountain

Shenandoah

Joshua Tree’s new proposed fees will be implemented as soon as practicable in 2018.

To comment, click here or send written comments to National Park Service, Recreation Fee Program 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.