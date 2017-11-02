HELENA Health leaders from across the state gathered in Helena Thursday to discuss broad topics related to health that go beyond healthcare.

The Healthy Montana Communities Conference highlighted health issues ranging from affordable housing, quality early child care, the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables and more.

The goal of the conference was to look at what can lead to health issues and to discuss how improving the home and work life of repeat patients to help them lead healthier lives.

Family physician and CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Aaron Wernham, said he has worked with several patients, and a lot of the times their environment caused them to be repeat patients.

“As my experience this is really the type of conversation we have to have, we can only do so much inside a clinic or inside a hospital to keep people healthy it’s really more about what your living outside in all of those other days of the year when you are not in the clinic,” said Wernham.

Speakers included Governor Steve Bullock, David Erickson from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and Tyler Norris with the Well Being Trust.