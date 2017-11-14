A big storm is heading into the West, but the Continental Divide will play a significant role in the weather over the next few days. The current weather pattern favors west of the Divide for steadier rain and snow. East of the Divide will have very limited precipitation, but wind and cloud cover will be felt and seen. Wednesday will be a quiet day, but clouds will increase by afternoon. Some snow will start falling over the mountain passes west of the Divide by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with south wind up to 15mph across the Montana prairies. Thursday, a cold front will move through the state but the heavy snow will fall west of the Divide. Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass, Monida Pass, and Marias Pass will have difficult travel at times. Other mountain passes and mountain ranges east of the Divide will see snow, just not as much. A few showers of rain and snow will move east of the Divide at times, but again, it will not be heavy. Highs Thursday will warm into the 40s and low 50s before dropping into the 30s behind the front. West wind will increase to over 40mph at times. Friday will be a colder, blustery day with highs in the 30s. Several snow showers will move across the mountains with a few inches possible there. Over the weekend, high pressure will develop in the West with fairly quiet and mild weather for Montana. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs warming into the 40s Saturday and some 50s Sunday. Longer range, quiet weather will continue through Wednesday of next week, but Thanksgiving Day could see colder temperatures and some snow showers.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz