WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until noon Saturday. Very heavy snow and bitter cold are moving through Montana. An arctic boundary is sinking through the state with temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s, and wind chills are dropping below 0. Frostbite is a concern if you are to be outside for an extended period. The cold air is at least making the snow light and fluffy, but that snow is packing in on the roads. Moderate to locally heavy snow will continue tonight, and begin to wind down after midnight. Several more inches are likely before the snow ends Saturday morning. Saturday will be cold but mostly sunny as Montana will be in between storms. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. A few snow showers will pop in the afternoon over the mountains, but it will not be as snowy as Friday. Saturday night, temperatures will drop down into the -0s and 0s. Sunday, light snow will develop again for western and northcentral Montana. Eastern Montana will be partly cloudy. Highs will stay in the 10s and 20s, with a few 30s in eastern Montana. Light snow will spread throughout much of the state Sunday night into Monday morning. Several inches are possible before ending through the day on Monday. Monday night will be very cold as temperatures drop to near 0 for most towns, if not below 0. Tuesday will be sunny but cold. A warmup into the 40s to near 50 is likely late in the week.

Stay safe and warm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist