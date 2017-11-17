BILLINGS – Babies at the St. Vincent Healthcare neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will be getting some extra love starting next month.

As part of the No Baby Unhugged program, Huggies donated $10,000 to St. Vincent to create a ‘baby cuddlers’ volunteer program at the hospital.

The program will allow volunteers to sit with the babies, hold them and even read to them, giving them beneficial human contact when family cannot be there.

While nothing can replace the love of mom and dad, babies in the NICU often have long stays and it is difficult for family to be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We always want to make sure that our babies are getting the love that you would want them to have when you are not able to be there,” said Sammy Twito, NICU nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare. “Living in Montana, we know that distance is always a challenge. We serve populations from all over the state and even into North Dakota, so sometimes those families have to go home for that period of time. And you want to make sure that your baby is getting that therapeutic touch.”

Twito said the benefits of human contact for their NICU patients can be shorter stays and better outcomes.

St. V’s will start with about 20 cuddlers, who will all have to apply, then go through interviews and a training day. To apply, fill out a volunteer application for “Guest Services” and specify the cuddlers program.

For the application, click here.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson