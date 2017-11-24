HELENA – Businesses in Downtown Helena are gearing up for Small Business Saturday where the majority of will have discounts in their stores, donate money to charities of choice and more.

There were almost no-parking spaces left on Downtown Helena’s narrow one-way streets on Black Friday. Local businesses have up their discount sale signs, and shoppers know it.

“It been great, a lot of people going Downtown buying unique gifts that they can’t find at the big box stores,” said Papu Rincon, founder/owner of fourOsix.

Rincon, the owner of the local apparel store, is celebrating Small Business Saturday with discounted prices on store items; Santa Claus will also be available to take photos with families from 1 to 4 p.m.

“A lot of the business Downtown aren’t really doing crazy blowout Black Friday sales, but they are offering some great deals to their customers,” said Rincon.

Small Business Saturday is the day where local businesses display their biggest offers of the year.

“You know we’ve been really fortunate they’ve been pretty much-buying things across the board, some gift items bought a lot of things for themselves, I’ve seen a lot of boots get out of here,” said Gerry Hanson, Co-Owner of Sole Sisters.

Hanson said right now they have a coupon deal $10 off any $50 purchase and $25 off any $100 purchase.

Martin Richard said at his small wine business he tries to avoid grocery store wines so people have a unique pick.

“The day before Thanksgiving was insanely busy, whenever I train a restaurant staff, I try and teach them most important thing is to match the wine to the person before you match the wine to the food, couple minutes conversation with someone and I can usually find them a gift,” said Richard, owner of Martin’s Wine.

From Saturda, Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, Downtown Helena is asking shoppers to take a selfie with their purchase in front of the local business and use #PerfectGiftHelena

Post the photo either on Facebook or Instagram to win a prize.

There will be a winner every day until the 24th of December.