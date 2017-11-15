KALISPELL – Authorities say law enforcement was involved in a high-speed chase earlier this week in Kalispell.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Mills was driving southbound on Willow Glen at approximately 4:50 p.m. when saw an older model Toyota pickup truck drive by him at 71 mph, around 35 mph above the speed limit.

Mills followed the vehicle down U.S. Highway 93 and into downtown Kalispell. The driver of the blue, late 1980’s pickup continued to drive erratically, hitting a parked car, hopping curbs and running multiple stop signs.

Once the pursuit reached Third Avenue West, Trooper Mills decided to end the chase because of fear he would put someone else in danger. Because he was running consecutive stop signs.

Mills said it was fortunate that no one else was injured in the chase.

“There was lots of vehicles around, I consider it extremely lucky that he didn’t hit a moving vehicle, he hit a parked vehicle but very lucky that he didn’t hurt or kill anybody,” Trooper Mills said.

The vehicle is described as 1986 to 1988 blue Toyota pickup truck. Anyone who recognizes or sees the vehicle is asked to contact the Montana Highway Patrol immediately.

