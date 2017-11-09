The FBI released a wanted poster for a man believed to be involved in drug-trafficking in Montana.

Frederick Lona is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization in the state from November 2010 to June 2012.

His last known address was in Avalon California.

FBI agents say he has been wanted since July 19, 2012 on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

Story continues below



FBI investigators say he uses multiple aliases including “Pops”, Frederick J. Lona, Fredrick Joe Lona and Fredrick Jo Lona Jr.

Lona, a white male, is 48 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 200 to 300 pounds and is roughly 6 feet tall.