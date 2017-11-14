BOZEMAN – An early morning robbery was reported to MSU Police on Tuesday.

According to reports, about 3:30 a.m. a man reported he was attacked while he was walking on South 6th Ave. near West College St.

The victim was allegedly grabbed and placed in a chokehold from behind by a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a medium build.

Investigators say the victim gave the suspect his belongings then suspect threw him down and fled northbound on So. 6th Ave.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with a red “anarchy” symbol on the left chest. No other description was available.

If anyone has information related to this incident or other suspicious activity on campus, please contact the MSU Police Department at 994-2121.