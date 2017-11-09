HELENA – Helena’s about to get a new dining option for all those burger lovers.

The East Coast diner, HWY 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, announced Thursday that it has signed a master franchise agreement to expand into Montana. The restaurant’s first location will be in Helena. The diner, located at 2530 N. Montana, is set to open in early 2018.

Tim and Brenda Jittu will bring at least five locations over the next 10 years to the Treasure State.

The All-American, retro-themed diner is known for their “Fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies and frozen custard made in-house every day,” according to their website.

Hwy 55 has 135 restaurants in 12 states and has over 1,000 franchises worldwide. The restaurant also recently began their franchise expansion into Iowa, West Virgina, Louisiana, Kentucky, southern Indiana and Virginia.

“Hwy 55 is not a franchise concept, it’s a true American success story,” said Hwy 55 president and founder Kenney Moore.

Hwy 55 won “Best Burger” in 2012 and 2014 by BurgerBuisness.com and Franchise Business Review named HWY 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country.

Other notable recognitions include being named a top 500 franchise in the US by Entrepreneur Magazine and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.