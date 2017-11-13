(EAST HELENA) A city council race in East Helena remained tied Monday after the latest results from last week’s election were released. Now, Lewis and Clark County officials are getting ready for a recount.

Incumbent Ward Two Councilmember Don Dahl and challenger Kelly Harris both had 165 votes after election officials counted provisional ballots. The results will be finalized later this week.

County elections supervisor Audrey McCue said they plan to recount all the ballots in Ward Two by hand, Monday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.

If the race remains tied after that, state law gives the East Helena City Council the authority to decide who will take the seat. Mayor James Schell has said it’s most likely the other council members would simply take a vote.