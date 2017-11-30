HELENA – An East Helena suspect was charged with firing a gun off Wednesday evening.

Lawrence Raymond Stone was arrested Wednesday night after a neighbor called 911 to report someone firing a gun in the McDonald Drive area.

Law enforcement officers say they found Stone standing near his truck at his residence with six spent .40 caliber shell cases near his porch.

Police say the 59-year-old was highly intoxicated and denied shooting a firearm. However, once he was placed under arrest, officers said Stone admitted to firing the weapon.

Following a justice court video appearance Thursday afternoon, Stone was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to possess firearms or alcohol.