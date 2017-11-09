MISSOULA – The City of Missoula is asking for public comment on a draft of an environmental assessment on a Homeward housing project.

The project will place six manufactured housing units meant for home ownership on Montana Street behind the Missoula Food Bank.

Five of the units will be sold to homebuyers at or below 80 percent of the Missoula-area median income. Homeward is seeking over $288,000 of Missoula Home Investment Partnerships Program funding towards the $880,000 project.

Missoula City Housing and Community Development Grant Administrator Will Sebern says the need to provide affordable housing is vital as home prices grow and the availability decreases.

Story continues below



“It’s a real crunch for working families all throughout the city who just aren’t earning enough to be able to afford the price of a home because it keeps going up and up,” Sebern said. “They’re going to be priced at a point where it’s not going to break the bank for working families. They’re going to be able to achieve that dream, of home ownership at an affordable price.”

All interested parties disagreeing with the decision may submit written comments for consideration by the City of Missoula on or before Nov. 20.

MTN’s Russ Thomas