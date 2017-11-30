HELENA – Kids of all ages packed the Helena National Forest Service Office Thursday for their annual Holiday Family Fun Night.

The free event gave families a chance to create holiday ornaments out of items found in the forest such as pinecones, berries and twigs.

The craft night is put on by the National Forest Service, Montana Discovery Foundation and local volunteers.

Montana Discovery Foundation Education Coordinator Rebecca Skeldon said it’s always great to get kids engaged with nature and teach them how to be a good steward of the lands.

Story continues below



“We’ve found that kids that are involved in nature just get more active and more excited about preserving and conserving,” said Skeldon.

For more information about the Montana Discovery Foundation and other education events they offer, click here.