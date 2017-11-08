GREAT FALLS – Every Great Falls police officer will now be able to carry a substance used to stop bleeding called Quick Clot, thanks to a donation from the Great Falls Exchange Club.

On Tuesday, the Exchange Club presented the GFPD with a check for $3,516 to pay for the kits.

Two GFPD members recently attended a traumatic injuries symposium where they learned how quickly someone can die due to rapid blood loss, such as a stabbing or gun shot wound.

When the officers returned, a plan was implemented to put each GFPD officer through bleeding control training. The tools to help weren’t in the budget, so the Exchange Club stepped up to help.

“We just wanted them to be able to have it if they’re injured, as well as people in the community who have that need,” explained Exchange Club President Veronica Moldenhauer.

According to the GFPD, the same techniques and bleeding control tools are used daily by U.S. military personnel in combat.

“We now have at any given time roughly 10 police cars that have these devices right in their hand ready to go, so it shortens our response time,” explained project leader detective Derrick Mahlum.

Two Great Falls families also contributed a total of $2,590.20 to make it possible for every officer to also carry a tourniquet.