HELENA – On Saturday, ExplorationWorks will celebrate their 10th birthday.

The science museum’s event will have free admission all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is typically between $5.50 and $9 depending on what age group you are in.

Throughout the day attendees will have the opportunity to do hands-on science activities and look at a 2007 time capsule display. The museum is creating a new time capsule to be opened at 2027, guests are encouraged to contribute items.

At 3 p.m. the ExWorks will offer refreshments, birthday cake and remarks from the founders.

In September, ExWorks employees painted the interior of the museum to get ready for their new exhibit Women in Space to be open just in time for the birthday party.

In the last 10 years over 350,000 people have visited the museum which includes more than 6,000 students on field trips and 2,400 kids through summer camps and afterschool classes.