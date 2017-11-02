HELENA – On Friday Downtown Helena will be filled with local artists show casing their work for the 34th annual Fall Art Walk.

Helena residents may know Scott Hirschi as a host for the Mighty Mo Morning show. But Hirshi is also a talented pyrography artist who specializes in photo-realistic wildlife portraits and will be making his Art Walk debut Friday.

Pyrography is the art of decorating wood or any other material with controlled burn marks from a heat source such as a poker.

Hirschi’s process begins with a rough sketch of a subject, then he spends anywhere from 80 to 100 hours to complete a piece. All of his work are one of a kind originals.

Hirschi says he’s working to get pyrography accepted as any other fine art.

“A lot of people think back to the wood burning kit they had as a kid,” said Hirschi, “They think stencils and they think tracing and what I do is none of that. What I’m doing is presenting pyrography as fine art similar to oil painting or water color. “

Hirschi says his next goal is to show his work at a C.M. Russell Art Show, but knows that he has a lot of work to do before he gets there.

You can see Hirschi practicing his craft live for the Fall Art Walk beginning at 5 p.m. at Boxwoods Fine Homes & Lifestyles located at 828 Northern Blvd.

To see more of Hirschi’s work click here

For a complete list of artists and businesses participating in the Fall Art Walk click here