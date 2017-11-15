MILES CITY – A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested a fugitive from St. Cloud, Minn., in Miles City Wednesday morning, troopers said.

William Dickerson, 28, is the father of a toddler who accidentally shot himself with his dad’s loaded handgun.

On Monday morning, St. Cloud police were called to a home in the city for a report of an injured child, according to WJON radio in St. Cloud.

The 3-year-old boy survived the gunshot wound at his home. He is in stable condition. Police say the child found the loaded weapon, which had been left within his reach, and pulled the trigger.

Police had been looking for the boy’s 28-year-old father since the shooting.

Montana state troopers posted on their Facebook page that Dickerson was arrested during a traffic and is being held in Montana until he can be extradited to Minnesota.

Dickerson faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent storage of a firearm, according to the highway patrol.