VAUGHN – Two weeks ago, Sandy Dennis died after being shot at a house near Vaughn.

At 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 1, Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies responded to #25 Four Mile Creek Road for a report that a person was breaking into the residence and that the occupant of the residence had shot the intruder.

When deputies arrived, the scene was secured and they confirmed that a woman had been shot and killed.

She was later identified as Dennis, 42 years old. The name of the person that shot Dennis has not been released publicly.

Dennis’ family is still looking for answers, and her father, Keith, says there is more to the incident than what has been released by official sources.

Keith says they want justice for Sandy, and won’t give up until they get it.

Keith told MTN News, “I am doing to do whatever it takes. I’m going to get it investigated. I am going to find out what is going on and I am going to get to the bottom of it because she did not deserve to die like that, neither does anybody else. I am going to make her name right.”

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says that once the investigation into the matter is complete, he will review all of the information.

Racki says that criminal charges may result from the investigation, but it is unlikely that they will be directly related to the shooting.