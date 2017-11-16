SALT LAKE CITY- The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office announced a reward Thursday for information related to a July shooting of an agriculture aircraft near Belgrade.

On July 18, a crop duster belonging to Headwaters Flying Service was damaged while spraying a wheat field about two miles east of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

According to the FBI, one bullet struck the plane about 18 inches from the cockpit. A bullet fragment was also found in the wing of the aircraft.

The pilot was not injured and was able to safely land the plane in Three Forks.

Story continues below



Testing determined the round came from a .22 caliber long rifle.

The FBI says it is approaching the incident from a public safety standpoint and wants to understand why this happened and ensure it does not happen again.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Tip Line at: (801) 579-6187.