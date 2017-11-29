The FDA is warning dog owners about store-bought ‘bone treats’.

The agency says it has received nearly 70 reports of pet illnesses and 15 deaths related to certain dog treats.

Treats listed in the injury reports included ‘ham bones’, ‘pork femur bones’, ‘rib bones’ and ‘smokey knucklebones’

Bone treats differ from actual butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged as dog treats.

The most common illnesses linked to bone treats were digestive tract blockages, choking, vomiting and bleeding.