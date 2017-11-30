GREAT FALLS – Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Great Falls park late Thursday afternoon.

The fire, reported around 4:45 p.m. burned near Gibson Park and the Riverside Railyard skate park.

Around an hour later the fire was reported to be extinguished. There is still no word on the cause of the blaze.

The fire affected traffic in the area. River Drive was closed to through traffic near the skate park but later reopened. 6th Street North (that goes under the railroad bridge between the skate park and the dog park) remains closed.

No Injuries were reported.

Police officers were seen taking a man into custody near the train overpass, but the GFPD has not yet said whether the person is a suspect or involved in the fire.

This is a developing story.

