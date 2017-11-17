HELENA – First responders rolled up their sleeves up and got dirty on Friday to raise money for the Helena Food Share.

For a $20 donation, Safeway customers had a chance throw a pie in the face of law enforcement, emergency personnel and community members.

The event was organized by Safeway Assistant Store Manager Eric Dowell who said it was a great and fun way to give back to the community.

Sergeant Jay Nelson of Montana Highway Patrol said he was happy to take a pie for the cause and to help those in need.

Story continues below



“For us to step back for a second and do something for those people that are the last and the least of us means so much,” said Sgt. Nelson. “If we don’t help each other then there’s something wrong.”

By 4 p.m. the event had raised more than $1,000.

For more about Helena Food Share’s efforts in the community and how to help here.