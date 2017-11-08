GREAT FALLS – Five on Black, a Missoula-based restaurant featuring Brazilian-inspired food, is coming to Great Falls.

Restaurant founder and owner Tom Snyder announced Wednesday that the restaurant will open a location at West Bank Landing.

The West Bank Landing development — located just north of the Staybridge Suites and the federal court building along the east side of 3rd Street NW– will include six new buildings that developers say will offer a mix of retail, restaurants, offices and residential uses.

Five on Black started in Missoula; West Bank Landing will be its fourth Montana location. There are also two locations in Colorado.

Snyder said in a press release, “We bring you fresh food, fast. Something fun. Something that feels familiar, but isn’t. Something that gives your gut what it needs and your tongue what it craves. Whether you are looking for rotisserie cooked meats or fresh roasted veggies and sides, we have options for the whole family.

“What we believe in is real food. Healthy, fresh and gluten-free,” he added. “What we serve is simple stuff put together in just the right way. What you get is made to order at a speed that fits your lifestyle.”

Synder, when he was attending the University of Montana, won a statewide business plan competition, and opened the first Five on Black in Missoula two years later in 2013.

“We’re delighted to have Five on Black join the mix of businesses at West Bank Landing,” said Jeremiah Johnson, business marketing manager for the West Bank Landing development. “They’ll bring a fresh and fun new restaurant option to Great Falls.”

The restaurant expects to be open in mid-2018.

