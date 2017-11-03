HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock ordered flags statewide be flown at half-staff over the weekend to honor the memory of former Gov. Judy Martz.

Martz, who died Monday after a long fight with pancreatic cancer, will lie in state Friday at the Montana Capitol Rotunda for the public to pay respects before interment.

“While she will always leave her mark in our history as a trailblazer for women, we will also remember the spirited enthusiasm she brought both in her service to Montanans and through her lifelong love for our state,” Bullock said in a statement.