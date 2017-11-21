MISSOULA – Some flights in and out of Missoula International Airport were delayed Tuesday morning due to the thick fog.

The airport reported on its Facebook page that three flights have been diverted to other locations — including Great Falls and Helena — due to the fog.

Airport Director Cris Jensen told MTN News that the airport can’t use their fog seed machine that helps dissipate the fog because the temperatures are not cold enough to use the equipment.

He added that they are relying on mother nature, and hope that the fog lifts later Tuesday.

Jensen said to check their website for the latest on departures and arrivals and passengers should touch base with their airlines for updates as well.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty