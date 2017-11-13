(NBC News) Susan Moore needs dialysis three times a week. Medicare and Medicaid cover the treatment, but not the cost of getting her there.

“We don’t have buses, we don’t have a rail system, we don’t have a transportation system for patients, so they’re on their own,” said Dr. Van Breeding of Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, the Kentucky clinic where Moore receives her treatment.

She said she simply can’t afford it, and will have to give up dialysis.

“It means I’m dying, and that’s okay with me,” she said.

Story continues below



That angers Dr. Breeding.

“Washington looks at it as a political issue. It’s politics. It’s personal here,” he said. “It’s someone’s life here. It’s people dying here.”

Mountain Comprehensive said they’ve found another option for Moore, but they also note there are plenty of others like her with barriers to getting the medical treatment they need.