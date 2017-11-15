HELENA – On Sunday and Monday, church groups will host free vision screening clinics.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Churches in Helena and Townsend will open the free clinics to all those who need their vision checked. The church organized the events to help those who are struggling with the increased health care costs.

On Sunday the clinic will be held at the Broadwater High School Multipurpose Room in Townsend at 11 a.m. On Monday the clinic will be held in Helena at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 2410 Belt View Drive at 11 a.m.

The appointments are full in Townsend, but there are some appointments left at the Helena location. To make an appointment call 406-235-0544.

Story continues below



Free screenings include:

Vision screening*

Dispensing of free prescription glasses (Free frames can be chosen from a good selection and fitted with lenses.)

Education of proper eye care (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Dry Eye)

*The screenings include a vision check to determine if glasses are needed, health screening for detection of early ocular conditions and education of most common eye-related questions.