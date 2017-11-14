MISSOULA – A Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault says he’s not guilty.

Troy Bashor entered the not guilty plea to a misdemeanor sexual assault charge Tuesday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.

The Frenchtown music teacher has been charged with allegedly fondling and attempting to kiss one of his 16-year-old female students in December 2016.

In court Tuesday, the judge said Bashor will remain out on his own with no bail set; however, his conditions of release are as follows:

Bashor will not be allowed on Frenchtown School property for the duration of this case.

He cannot have contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses, all communication must go through Bashor’s attorney.

attorney. He is not allowed any contact with minors except for family members- something prosecutors are worried about.

“As far as his contact with minors, if the only minor he is going to have contact with is a family member, I don’t have any issue with that, except for that, I think that monitoring that is going to be difficult, right?” said prosecutor Brian Lowney. “The only people that are going to know that are his family, so I don’t object to the conditions although I express reservations to enforce it.”

If found guilty, Bashor faces six months in jail and/or a $500 fine. His next court appearance is slated for January 2018.

MTN’s Kent Luetzen