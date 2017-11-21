GREAT FALLS – In October, Susie Watson decided to host a bake sale to help raise funds for the Montana Wildfire Relief Fund.

That one sold out in four hours, so she decided to host another one on Tuesday at North 40.

Watson says she understands the sacrifices firefighters make because she used to be one. This was just one of the ways for Watson to thank all the firefighters who helped during such a stressful fire season.

People and organizations have so far donated more than $500,000 to the Montana Wildfire Relief Fund. The money from the fund will be allocated to volunteer fire departments, fire districts and communities or individuals impacted by the recent wildfire season.

The fund was created by MTN and the Montana Community Foundation to help organizations, first responders, and communities affected by the 2017 wildfire season.

Volunteer fire departments across Montana are encouraged to apply. The Montana Community Foundation is also working with dozens of smaller community foundations across the state to identify organizations that could use the help. Organizers say 100 percent of the money donated to the fund will go to communities in Montana for wildfire relief.

Riley Meredith of the Montana Community Foundation said, “We won’t just be sending those checks out the door, and that will be the end of it. We also do follow-up visits. We ask for reporting. Nothing too onerous because we know these folks have other things to do, but we want to make sure that these dollars that folks across Montana and across the country have donated are being put to good use.”

GIVE BY MAIL: Mail your check payable to the Montana Community Foundation, PO Box 1145, Helena, MT 59624-1145. Write “Montana Fire Relief Fund” in the memo line.