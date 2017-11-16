GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Emergency Services is collecting food to help put together Thanksgiving food baskets for people and families in need.

This year, the organization decided to help the Great Falls Rescue Mission and Cameron Family Center with food supplies.

GFES is asking for non-perishable food items like stuffing, canned cranberry sauce and instant mashed potatoes.

Great Falls Emergency Services EMT Roger Fleek said he has been participating in the food drives for about three years.

Story continues below



“My favorite part is meeting the people here in the store. Also seeing the smile on their face when they do donate. It is one of those feel-good things. The community is very responsive to these types of things, which helps out tremulously with things like this,” Fleek said.

The group will be collecting donations and food from shoppers on Thursday at the Albertsons on 10th Avenue South from 1 until 6 p.m.

They are also checking blood pressure for people who request it.