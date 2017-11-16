WEST GLACIER – Despite fire season road closures and an early trend to wintry weather, Glacier National Park’s visitor traffic is continuing on a strong trend this fall.

And now we know the park’s new annual visitor record will top 3.2 million people.

The latest report, covering October traffic, shows Glacier’s visitation was up by more than 11 percent from the same month last year. Over 84,000 people came through the gates, which is a strong number considering how the Sprague Fire had closed access to the Going-to-the-Sun Road for several weeks.

However, Logan Pass and other locations remained popular. In fact, traffic on the east side of the park was especially robust, with Two Medicine, Many Glacier and St. Mary’s seeing twice as many visitors as last year.

Story continues below



The totals also push Glacier’s annual visitation mark, with a chance that the new record could break 3.3 million.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg