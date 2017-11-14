GREAT FALLS – A man has been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.

Albert Lee Goldsmith appeared in court on charges of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Court documents state that on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m., a woman told a Great Falls police officer that she had been raped, and that the suspect – later identified as Goldsmith – was still in her apartment.

Goldsmith and the woman were taken to the Great Falls Police Department for interviews.

The woman told police that she and Goldsmith had been drinking at her apartment and that Goldsmith began making advances toward her that made her uncomfortable. She told police that Goldsmith demanded she remove her clothes and get on the bed, and told her “Don’t scream or I’ll kill you.”

The woman told police that Goldsmith then raped her, and that she was “fearful that the Defendant would harm her if she resisted,” according to court documents.

The woman was taken to Benefis Health System where a sexual assault exam was performed. Court document state that the woman had injuries “that were consistent with sexual acts which she described that the defendant subjected her to against her will.”

Court documents note that Goldsmith has at least four DUI convictions, as well as convictions for resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Goldsmith be set at $50,000.