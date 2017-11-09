HELENA – The groomers are out, the rentals are waxed- Great Divide is putting on the final touches before the opening of the 2017-2018 ski season.

With a little help from mother nature and little help from technology, Great Divide will open some 20 acres to skiers this Saturday.

First chair on the Good Luck Lift starts at 9:30 a.m.

“We’re excited about it; we always try to make that push to start off the ski season for the state of Montana,” said Tom Griggs, Operations Manager Great Divide Ski Resort

In 68 years, Great Divide has never opened as early as Nov. 11, but this year, they have enough snow that they will open Good Luck to Broadway trails for experienced skiers, and the Cub to Sunnyside to Broadway trails for family-friendly skiers.

“I got into the business, the job that I have here, I’m an avid skier I’ve been skiing since I was 8 years old,” said Griggs.

Griggs told MTN that AT skiers will need to buy a pass, and that skinning is restricted.

AT uphill is allowed prior to this weekend, but Great Divide officials say to watch out for snowcats and snowmobiles, Griggs says, they are working, not looking for skiers. Snowmaking starts again on Monday.

Some portions of the terrain park will open along with the free backyard beginners area.

Griggs said the environment is always family-friendly.

Ski and snowboard rentals are available.

