GREAT FALLS – Students at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls observed Veterans Day a bit early this year.

The 5th-graders learned about American history and what it means to serve in the military. On Monday, around 35 veterans answered questions from the students and shared their experiences.

In return, the students gave them artwork, along with speeches they prepared about why they are proud to be an American.

For many of the teachers and students, the topic hits home.

Story continues below



One student said that his dad is currently deployed, another student said he has a brother training to be in the Air Force.

Teacher Lisa Hering said that she loves seeing her students learn about our freedoms and why we have them.

“I’m just a very proud American and I realize what our Americans have done for us. I hope to instill some of that in the 5th-graders so they have a lot of pride in the veterans as well,” Hering said.

Veterans Day will be formally observed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

1 of 7

MTN’s Elizabeth Transue