GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation received another large donation, which moved them closer to their $2.4 million goal.

Dick Anderson Construction donated $60,000 to the Foundation bringing the campaign total to $1.3 million.

The money will help build a twelve-bedroom patient housing facility. Patients and their families will be able to stay in the building during their treatment for free.

According to Legacy Foundation Director Samantha Shinaberger, the project has been in the works for the past year. Many patients have asked about where to stay in Great Falls while receiving treatments.

“Over 40 percent of our patients actually travel from out of Great Falls so there are a ton of people that come, some of them as far as Glasgow, we have a lot of Canadian patients that come too,” Shinaberger said. “The hotels are great too, but if it’s a more expensive treatment that is definitely affecting them financially, it’s great to have this option too.”

The Clinic hopes to have the housing complex up and running by December of 2018.

If you would like to donate to the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, click here.

MTN’s Elizabeth Transue