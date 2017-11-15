GREAT FALLS –  The Holiday Village Mall in Great falls will open early for Black Friday.

Mall managers announced Wednesday that the doors will open at 6 a.m. Friday Nov. 24.
Stores will also have the option of opening on Thanksgiving Day.

Officials said the mall will offer promotions such as the chance to win a $500 shopping spree in the store of your choice and visit with Santa. The winner will be chosen from a drawing. Shoppers can enter anytime between Black Friday and Sunday, Nov. 26

The mall’s stores include Herberger’s, JCPenney, Scheels, Bed Bath & Beyond and a variety of specialty stores, restaurants and services. Recently opened stores include Hobby Lobby and PetSmart

The mall plans to close at 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

