GREAT FALLS – Veterans Treatment Court in Great Falls marked its four-year anniversary with the graduation on Tuesday of three veterans.

Dallas Obergfell, Jerry Keller and David Anderson joined the ranks of the other veterans who have completed the program.

Judge Greg Pinski said when they started the program four years ago they started seeing more and more veterans on the court dockets.

Pinski said many of the veterans come into the Veterans Treatment Court with not only legal trouble but invisible wounds as well.

“All of these veterans need help, they have found themselves in the justice system. Many of them struggling with substance use disorders, they’ve lost jobs, they’ve lost their homes, and they have truly hit rock bottom,” Pinski said.

They work to get the conditions treated so they can reintegrate the veterans back into the community.

Pinski said the veterans are committed to the program, and work hard to pick themselves up, and then re-instill those values they had in the military,

According to Pinski, this is the most difficult program in the criminal justice system.

“They have completed this unbelievably difficult program in the justice system. It really is the most difficult program that they had to do because they are held responsible and accountable for the decisions that they make every single day. Every single one of them has had the courage to make this commitment to change their lives. As a judge, when you can truly see somebody transform, it is a very rewarding experience,” Pinski said.

Over the last four years, the Veterans Treatment Court has seen 63 veterans come through the program; 33 of them graduated.

Since they started the program, none of the veterans who have graduated have been back in the court system.

Click here to visit the Veterans Treatment Court website for more information , which includes this overview: