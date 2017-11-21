(HELENA) Three nonprofit organizations that help seriously ill children in Montana got additional support Tuesday, thanks to the Montana Department of Justice and motorcycle owners around the state.

Attorney General Tim Fox announced $25,000 in grants from the Chrome for Kids program. The Montana Hope Project and Make-A-Wish Montana each received $11,000, while Cancer Support Community Montana received $3,000.

When motorcycle owners register their vehicles, they can pay an extra $35 to get a Chrome for Kids license plate. The proceeds go into the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund.

So far, Fox said the program has awarded more than $100,000 to nonprofits around the state.

“The hard-working individuals at the Department of Justice try to serve Montanans in the best way they can, and this is just one more way,” Fox said.

Both the Montana Hope Project, created by state Highway Patrol troopers, and Make-A-Wish Montana, the local chapter of a nationwide organization, grant wishes for children facing life-threatening medical challenges. Cancer Support Community Montana provides a range of services for people with cancer and their families, all free of charge.

Sarah Garcia, administrator of the Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division, said Montanans have already purchased 6,167 Chrome for Kids license plates for their motorcycles, providing more than $120,000 for the fund. Anyone who would like one of the plates can apply at any county treasurer’s office.

“You can just ask for the Chrome for Kids plate and pay the fee, and you can feel good about helping Montana children in need,” said Fox.