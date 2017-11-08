Happy Birthday Montana!

Montana became a territory in 1864 as a part of the Louisiana Purchase.

The discovery of copper and gold led to the Union Pacific Railroad coming to the area, and Montana’s journey toward becoming a state. The rich mineral reserves discovered in the 1800’s earned Montana the nickname “The Treasure State,” as well as the state motto, “Oro y Plata,” which is Spanish for “gold and silver.”

Montana officially became a state on Nov. 8, 1889. It was a big year for the country, as North and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states respectively and Washington became the 42nd.

Story continues below



Montana is home to 7 state forests, 42 state parks and two national parks including the very first national park in the United States, Yellowstone National Park.

Montana is still a rapidly growing state with its current population around 1.3 million.

Whether you spend your time hunting, fishing, or just taking in the landscapes of Montana, MTN wants to celebrate Montana’s 128th birthday with you. Share your photos with us using #weluvmt.

MTN’s Jenny Fick