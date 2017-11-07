The numbers are only preliminary, they will be updated as new information comes in.

Helena Mayor

Wilmot Collins: 5,139 (51.28%)

Jim Smith (Inc.): 4,801 (47.90%)

Write-in: 82 (.82%)

Helena City Commission

Heather O’Loughlin: 4,834 (26%)

Andres Halady (Inc.): 4,288 (23.06%)

Sean Logan:4,144 (22.29%)

Mark Burzynski: 3,626 (19.50%)

Gary Spaeth: 891 (4.79%)

Justin Ailport: 725 (3.90%)

Write-in 85 (.46)

East Helena Mayor

James Schell (Inc.): 458 (95.42%)

Write-in: 22 (4.58%)

East Helena City Council

Ward One

Judy Leland (Inc.): 149 (95.75%)

Write-in: 5 (3.25%)

Ward Two

Donald E. Dahl Jr. (Inc.): 165 (49.40%)

Kelly Harris: 165 (49.40%)

Write-in: 4 (1.2%)

Detention Center Levy

Yes: 11,807 (54.91%)

No: 9,697 (45.09%)

East Helena High School District Expansion (Passed)

Yes: 1,969

No: 939

*All results are unofficial