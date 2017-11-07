The numbers are only preliminary, they will be updated as new information comes in.
Helena Mayor
Wilmot Collins: 5,139 (51.28%)
Jim Smith (Inc.): 4,801 (47.90%)
Write-in: 82 (.82%)
Helena City Commission
Heather O’Loughlin: 4,834 (26%)
Andres Halady (Inc.): 4,288 (23.06%)
Sean Logan:4,144 (22.29%)
Mark Burzynski: 3,626 (19.50%)
Gary Spaeth: 891 (4.79%)
Justin Ailport: 725 (3.90%)
Write-in 85 (.46)
East Helena Mayor
James Schell (Inc.): 458 (95.42%)
Write-in: 22 (4.58%)
East Helena City Council
Ward One
Judy Leland (Inc.): 149 (95.75%)
Write-in: 5 (3.25%)
Ward Two
Donald E. Dahl Jr. (Inc.): 165 (49.40%)
Kelly Harris: 165 (49.40%)
Write-in: 4 (1.2%)
Detention Center Levy
Yes: 11,807 (54.91%)
No: 9,697 (45.09%)
East Helena High School District Expansion (Passed)
Yes: 1,969
No: 939
*All results are unofficial