HELENA – The search is over, the Helena Business Improvement District has a new Executive Director.

The HBID announced Thursday afternoon that Micky Zurcher has will serve as the new Executive Director.

Zurcher is the fourth person to serve in the position since 2013.

She currently serves as the Community and Economic Development Extension Agent in Jefferson County. She came to Montana in 2001 from North Dakota.

A press release from the HBID says Zurcher’s experience includes providing educational programming and assistance in community and economic development, planning, grant writing (including the Boulder Master Plan), nonprofit organization management and collaborating with key stakeholders, community organizations and

citizens.

She has a Master’s degree in Community Development from North Dakota State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Park and Recreation Management from Northern Arizona University.

“We feel very fortunate to have found in Micky an executive director with impressive economic development and management skills, as well as great energy and enthusiasm. We are doubly fortunate to have found her right in this area, already having an understanding of local conditions and a love of Montana living,” said HBID Chair Mark Roylance.

A reception will be scheduled to provide an opportunity for the public to meet Zurcher once she has begun her role with HBID.

In August, after six months on the job, the former HBID Executive Director, Renee Bauer, left her position to sit on the professional Board of Pardons and Parole. Before that, Tracey Reich was in the position, she left in October 2016 after serving for a year and a half. Before Reich, Jim McHugh was in the position for more than 16 years.