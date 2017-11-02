BILLINGS – The Billings City Council will choose one of five candidates to be the next city administrator.

One of those five is Helena City Manager Ron Alles. He is among two other current city managers.

The other finalists include Greg Doyon of Great Falls and David Fraser of Boulder City, Nevada.

The other two finalists are Jeff Mihelich, a deputy city manager in Fort Collins, Colo., and Kevin Smith, a general manager of the Truckee Airport District near Truckee, Calif.

All five finalists will be interviewed at the end of November.

The Billings City Council expects to hire Tina Volek’s replacement before new council members are sworn in at the beginning of next year.