HELENA – The holidays can be tough for those who are in need of shelter and food, but Helena’s community made sure that everyone had a place to go.

Over at God’s Love Shelter, Helena’s new Mayor Wilmot Collins, along with his son Bliss Collins, helped set up and serve Thanksgiving meals to individuals struggling with homelessness.

“Being away from family, it means a lot, I understand what it is, I know what it is to be away from family, I know what it is to be homeless, so whatever I can do to assist, I intend to do,” said Wilmot.

Bliss said helping and giving back goes beyond the holidays.

“I think that’s kind of the epitome of what we try to model our family values around,” said Bliss.

Bliss lives in Missoula, and is a senior at the University Of Montana, he said he is active in helping the homelessness in the community of Missoula.

Bliss said he has learned about homeless first hand from hearing stories of his parents who struggled.

“They’ve been homeless themselves, they’ve seen what starvation is and what it can do and I just don’t want anyone to have to feel that way,” he added.

Across town at the Salvation Army, their doors were also open to the public for a free Thanksgiving dinner.

The Salvation Army Helena’s Captain Rob Lawler said the holidays mean so much to him.

“I think in a society where we are so disconnected with our social media and our phones this a great opportunity for us to connect one on one, as families, as friends and as community members, so that’s what it means to me,” said Lawler.

The Salvation Army Helena also said toy sign-ups are going on right now, where families that are in need can sign up for toys and food boxes until Dec. 8.