HELENA – Helena firefighters gathered on Thursday to honor one of their own.

Robbie Bennett was honored as the Helena Exchange Club’s firefighter of the year.

Helena Fire Chief Mark Emert spoke at the event saying Bennett has been an exceptional firefighter in the early stages in his career.

The honor is one of several public service awards handed out by the Helena Exchange Club every year.

Bennett was accompanied by his family and said he was grateful for the honor.

“Just…..I’m proud and it’s humbling, lot of great guys in this department it could have gone to. I’m just humbled it went to me. It’s awesome to just show up to work with a great group of guys that are here, have you back and kinda your family away from your family too,” said Bennett.

The Helena Exchange club gave Bennett $500 to give to his charity of choice. The Helena Fire Department also received $500.