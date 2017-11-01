HELENA – The holidays are coming up soon which means the Helena Food Share is preparing for a busy season.

The food pantry needs help stocking up for the holidays to help Helena families in need.

Bruce Day the executive director for Helena Food Share said this is a special time for the organization.

“The people who help at Helena Food Share, volunteers and staff get a great feeling of satisfaction by being able to see families come here, families who get the food are thrilled, grateful and appreciative what they can come get and put on the tables for their families,” said Day.

The food share will have its annual Turkey Challenge at the Lewis and Clark Library on Nov. 17.

Items currently needed include:

boxed stuffing

Jell-O pudding

canned fruit

canned pumpkins

chicken broth

canned cranberries

canned milk

canned veggies

canned yams