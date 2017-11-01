HELENA – Helena Industries announced Wednesday that they are discontinuing their Big Sky E-Recycling program.

Effective immediately Helena Industries will no longer collect electronics and have closed their collection locations. The company will phase out the program over the next 3 months and will work to relocate the program’s employees into other departments where possible.

Since the program began, it has provided data destruction for thousands of electronic units and allowed several hundred thousand pounds of electronic items to be recycled or refurbished.

No employees with disabilities will lose employment opportunity due to the program closing.

Interim CEO Barbara Walsh said it was a difficult decision for the board of directors but right now the company needs to focus on stabilizing their resources with the uncertainty of state and federal budget cuts.

“We know that a minimum amount that we can see based on what they said in July with the 3.44 percent cut,” said Walsh, “But then the higher cuts that we’ve heard about from the Governor’s office in September would affect us even more. “

Helena Industries thanked the Helena Community, businesses and organizations for their support and reaffirmed their mission to continue to provide job training and work opportunities for people with disabilities.

If you have e-waste, the City of Helena Transfer station and Pacific Steel & Recycling accept most computer related electronic items for recycling.